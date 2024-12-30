Hesitant homeowner searches for answers after considering major HVAC upgrade: 'You won't need any other heat or cooling devices'

A heat pump can save you hundreds of dollars each month — here's what to know before you make the switch.

This homeowner in Delaware was on the fence about installing a heat pump and asked r/heatpumps for some advice.

They wrote: "I'm looking to convert oil heating to heat pump, I live in Delaware. … Do you think the house will be cold with heat pump only, i.e. without oil or gas?"

Heat pumps work by transferring heat, rather than creating it. In the summer, it pulls warm air out of your home. In the winter, it pushes warm air into it. This transfer process is why heat pumps are much more energy-efficient than other heating and cooling methods.



Since they use less energy, you'll save more on your utility bills. While it depends "on the size of your home, local climate, and how energy efficient your home is, savings can average over $500 per year," according to the Department of Energy.

If you're unsure if a heat pump is right for you and your home, EnergySage can help. Its heat pump marketplace can give you estimates on monthly savings and installation costs, help compare installers and quotes, and provide tons of information on heat pumps.

Plus, under the Inflation Reduction Act, you may be eligible for up to $8,000 in rebates, depending on income level, adding another incentive to install.

Commenters with heat pumps gave the homeowner helpful advice.

"We lived in Newark a few years back and switched to a heat pump with backup heat strips. No issues keeping the house warm," one user said.

"Cold climate heat pumps should have no issues operating below freezing, and even below 0f," another Redditor wrote. "There is a lot of 'it depends' here, but it's definitely worth a conversation with a reputable HVAC installer."









A third commented that "a cold-climate HP will easily work. … You won't need any other heat or cooling devices."

