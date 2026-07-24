Indiana welfare call for one sick dog uncovers 43 caged in a dark basement

"There were others that were all but feral."

In northeast Indiana, a welfare complaint about a single dog opened the door to a far bigger case: authorities say they eventually encountered 43 dogs caged in a dark basement under what they called horrific conditions.

According to 21Alive News, the response began with an anonymous call Monday night and grew into a coordinated effort by deputies and animal rescue groups.

What happened?

DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas said authorities were first contacted because someone was worried about a dog that looked gravely unwell.

"The dog was malnourished, dehydrated, was having severe medical issues," Thomas said.

That follow-up led investigators to a basement where 43 dogs were being kept in cages and left covered in their own waste. Thomas, who said he had never before responded to an animal hoarding scene, described what they found as "completely appalling."

The sheriff's office partnered with rescue groups, including Humane Fort Wayne, Shadarobah Horse Rescue, and Loyal Canine Rescue, to remove the animals from the property. Humane Fort Wayne then took in all 43 dogs, with staff working late into the night to get kennels ready, bathe the animals, and start their care.

The investigation remains ongoing. Thomas said investigators have identified two people of interest, and the case has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office. As of the report, no arrests or criminal charges had been announced.

Why does it matter?

Melissa Gibson, community relations manager for Humane Fort Wayne, said the dogs arrived in widely varying conditions, with some able to connect with people and others deeply traumatized.

"Some of them were pretty friendly. Timid, but friendly, and obviously wanted love and to be loved," Gibson said. "There were others that were all but feral."

Taking in more than 40 animals at once requires space, staffing, medical care, and long-term support, all while those organizations continue caring for other animals already in their systems.

What's being done?

Humane Fort Wayne is now caring for the dogs and expects adoptions to begin in the coming weeks. Gibson said some people may find that timeline surprising, but she emphasized that fearful dogs can struggle when they remain in a shelter for too long.

"We want them to move into an environment that is more peaceful, more homey," Gibson said. "Where they can really start to build relationship with humans that they can trust, as opposed to sitting in the shelter languishing and becoming more and more fearful and deteriorating as time goes on."

Thomas said donations would help both Shadarobah and Loyal K9 Rescue, while Humane Fort Wayne will be working to place the dogs into safe homes where they can recover.

"It was completely appalling. The dogs were in horrid conditions," Thomas said.

And as Gibson put it, "When there's an emergency and we're asked to jump in, we're not going to say no if we can help it. Ever."

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