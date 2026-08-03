Across much of the U.S., deadheading coneflowers the 'right way' keeps bees fed all summer

Extending bloom time, even in a single bed or border, can make a yard a more reliable food source.

Coneflowers already do plenty of work in summer gardens, but a small pruning step can make them pull even more weight.

A TikTok tip recently shared by Bethie (@blueacregarden) suggests that deadheading these native flowers correctly can help keep food available for bees deeper into the summer across much of the United States.

What's happening?

In a recent TikTok video, the creator — known for giving solid advice about native plants and pollinator-friendly gardening — demonstrated how to cut back coneflowers, also called Echinacea, "the right way" in order to encourage more blooming.

#deadheading #gardening101 #growyourownflowers #gardentips ♬ Teacup After Rain - Bike Bell Whisper @blueacregarden Bees and other pollinators love coneflower ( native plant for much of the USA). Provide extra food for them this summer by deadheading your coneflowers this season! This is the right way to do it to encourage repeat blooms for the rest of the summer. Leave your old dried seedheads along the base of the plant to help reseed it for next year. If rabbits are eating your young coneflower plants, try covering them with metal cloches or trash cans to keep them away until your plants get larger. Remember to stop deadheading in early/mid September so the flowers on your plant can mature into seeds naturally and provide a food source for birds and other wildlife over the winter season. #coneflower

Snipping off faded flower heads in the right place can help the plant keep directing energy toward new blossoms instead of ending its flowering period early.

A longer stretch of blooms can provide more nectar and pollen for bees and other beneficial insects.

Because coneflowers are native to much of the country and are generally known as hardy, low-maintenance perennials, they have become a go-to choice for people hoping to create a yard that is both beautiful and supportive of local wildlife.

Why does it matter?

Pollinators play a critical role in healthy ecosystems and the food system, but summer gardens can become less useful to them as flowers begin to fade.

Extending bloom time, even in a single bed or border, can make a yard a more reliable food source.

Native plants are especially important because they have long-established relationships with local insects. When gardeners keep those plants blooming, they help maintain habitat that functions when bees need it most.

Pollinator-friendly gardens can support nearby vegetable and herb beds, potentially helping people save money on produce while enjoying fresher food at home.

It can be an affordable hobby that gets people outside, encourages movement, and supports both mental and physical well-being — all while making neighborhoods a little greener.

What can I do?

Helping pollinators does not always require a complete backyard transformation.

Sometimes, it starts with learning one maintenance step, such as how and when to deadhead a plant that may already be growing in your yard.

If you want to try it, start with a few coneflowers or other flowers native to your region, and pay attention to which plants bees visit most often.

Deadheading some blooms can keep the floral display going, while leaving others later in the season can still provide seeds for birds and visual interest through winter.

Gardeners can pair pollinator plants with edible crops. Beneficial insects drawn to flowers can help nearby food gardens thrive, making the entire space work harder for both people and wildlife.

For social media users with budding green thumbs, this resource for growing your own food offers a useful next step. A single garden can become a source of habitat, stress relief, exercise, and lower grocery bills all at once.

"Bees and other pollinators love coneflower (native plant for much of the USA). Provide extra food for them this summer by deadheading your coneflowers this season!" the original poster told her followers.

"So helpful! Getting my shears out tomorrow!" a commenter replied.

"Good advice. Adore the dress!" another wrote.

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