Distraught homeowner shares photos of upsetting landscaping issue: 'I think they died last year'

A homeowner planted two weeping Japanese maples that died and headed to Reddit for advice.

"I think they died last year and never came back this spring," they said. I'm in eastern PA and it's been brutally dry the past two weeks."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos the original poster provided showed the dead trees surrounded by a tremendous amount of river rock, as well as a vast lawn that looked very dry.

After reading the post and looking at the photos, commenters offered advice.

Most thought the heavy river rock mounded around the base of the trees both trapped heat and was too heavy for the delicate roots of the saplings.

The OP asked if mulch would have helped.

Mulch volcanoes, excessive piles of mulch around the base of trees, can actually do more harm than good, and might create a similar situation to what the OP was experiencing with the river rock.

When mulch is piled up, it locks moisture against the tree's trunk. The excess moisture can cause decay, which makes the tree more susceptible to disease and more vulnerable to fungi and insects. In drier conditions, such as during the summer season, the mulch can dry out and repel water, which prevents water from reaching the roots, causing the opposite problem. The tree can become dehydrated, which reduces its ability to take in the oxygen it needs to grow.

In addition to causing problems for the trees, mulch can be quite expensive, and using it excessively can be costly.

The OP's struggle is real.

Weeping Japanese maples are not native to Pennsylvania, where the OP lives. From the looks of the lawn, the entire landscape appeared to be struggling.

When homeowners plant non-native species and lawns, they can be difficult to maintain.

Planting natural lawns and rewilding a yard with native plants are great solutions. Native lawns, plants, and trees can thrive in their native climates because they are adapted to the temperatures, soil content, and moisture levels. They thrive with minimal maintenance, which can save home gardeners money, time, and resources. Using less water is better for the environment and for the wallet.

Commenters on the Reddit post tried to guide the OP.

"The roots need air exchange," one said.

"I would suggest a different species of tree," offered another.

One Redditor wisely advised the OP to "choose a tree that fits (the) environment conditions."

