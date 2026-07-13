'Bone dry': Homeowner uncovers major installation mistake after $15,000 HVAC upgrade

"When it does this, I notice a musty smell coming out of the unit."

A $15,000 Daikin mini-split installed to cool the upstairs of a raised ranch house has left one homeowner worried that a setup mistake may have caused broader damage.

Only after about a month of using the HVAC did the homeowner realize that the condensate drain line had not been hooked up at all.

What happened?

In Reddit's r/heatpumps, the homeowner said the trouble involves a wall-mounted unit covering the top level of their 2,000-square-foot house.

After they noticed the unit's condensate drain was "bone dry," they reached out to their installer, who admitted they had never connected the drain at all and fixed the issue. Now, though, even though condensate is draining slowly, their unit is making an irritating "chirping" sound.

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"The unit seems to struggle to keep the house at 55% humidity, but in the evening will swing to 62%. When it does this, I notice a musty smell coming out of the unit," the poster wrote. "Installer is coming back in a little over a week, and I'm wondering what I should do."

People responding to the post had several theories, but most thought it was connected to the fan or motor, even though the moisture was certainly a concern.

"Sometimes adding a couple screws into the bottom of the frame, securing it to the bracket, will fix it. Sometimes a new fan motor will fix it," one commenter offered.

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Why does it matter?

Beyond the potential for mold growth or wood damage due to the moisture, the installation issues undercut one of the biggest selling points of heat pumps: comfort and savings.

As one Reddit user pointed out, the chirping sound "would drive me nuts." However, this type of noise isn't characteristic of a properly installed mini-split system, which is frequently praised for its quieter comfort compared to traditional air conditioning units.

Heat pumps are also significantly more energy-efficient because they provide both heating and cooling with less wasted energy, which can translate into lower utility bills. But when a system cannot remove humidity properly, homeowners can run the equipment longer and spend more.

Tools like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare options before making a big purchase and learn about stacking tax credits or rebates. For people who want a smaller-scale upgrade, Merino offers single-room HVAC systems for targeted comfort.

What can I do?

Catching issues quickly can keep a bad install from turning into mold remediation or a major rebuild. Make sure your HVAC's condensate is actually draining and document humidity readings, odors, and unusual noises early. If a unit starts sounding off or fails to control moisture, it may be worth requesting a senior technician or a written inspection report.

Ultimately, a properly installed heat pump can be one of the smartest home energy upgrades available because these systems can deliver year-round comfort while using less energy than conventional setups. If you want to connect with vetted installers, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is one option for comparing equipment and obtaining competitive quotes.

For households looking to cut costs more broadly, EnergySage also offers a free solar quotes comparison tool for homeowners interested in slashing their energy bills with solar.

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