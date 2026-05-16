Cyclist boyfriend convinced her to buy a bike, then made every ride together 'impossible'

"It makes me sad because I wanted to do this as a fun activity with him."

A Reddit post about a cyclist boyfriend and his less-experienced partner is drawing attention after the original poster said he encouraged them to buy a bike but seemed to avoid actually riding with them.

In the post, which appeared in the r/cycling forum, the user said their boyfriend was "very much into cycling" but that whenever they suggested "route ideas that we could do for fun on weekends … he always finds a way to make it impossible."

They explained that they only ride to commute and are "definitely slow," which left them wondering whether he simply did not want to ride at their pace.

"It makes me sad because I wanted to do this as a fun activity with him," they wrote, asking others if they should try taking cycling more seriously or "just give up."

The responses reflected a broader tension that often comes up with outdoor hobbies: Is the activity mainly about performance, or can it also be about connection? Many commenters argued that those goals do not have to conflict, especially if the more experienced person is willing to treat one ride as shared time rather than as a workout.

That idea has implications beyond one couple's disagreement. Cycling remains one of the more affordable, low-impact ways to commute, exercise, and reduce reliance on cars. But for newer riders, getting started can be daunting.

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When cycling culture becomes overly centered on speed, endurance, or performance, it can make the activity feel less accessible for people who simply want to ride for errands, recreation, or transportation — choices that can also save money on gas and reduce pollution tied to driving.

A number of users said that making time for an occasional easy ride did not seem like an unreasonable ask.

The top commenter said the boyfriend should "separate fast training rides and fun rides" mentally, adding that they do a hard solo ride before heading out with their fiancée so that the slower outing feels like a recovery ride.

When the original poster clarified that their boyfriend already rode four to five days a week and that they were not asking for a weekly outing — only "maybe just once a month" — many readers were even less sympathetic to his reluctance.

Another commenter, who said they had once been the "serious" cyclist in a similar dynamic, wrote that rides with their partner were "most decidedly not training rides." Instead, they said, they now thought of themselves as "either a companion or a coach and cheerleader," a shift they said had "done wonders."

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