People share 'surprisingly practical' habits that cut their spending by thousands

"[It] has saved me thousands. No exaggeration."

A Reddit user sparked a lively discussion about the unexpected benefits of cutting waste, with many commenters sharing how environmentally friendly habits ended up saving them money and making everyday life easier.

The conversation began in the Reddit community r/zerowaste, where one user asked others to share the low-waste changes that turned out to be "surprisingly practical."

What's happening?

The post drew nearly 170 comments. In it, commenters were quick to add how reducing their daily waste benefits their lives and their wallets.

"Making my own coffee has saved me thousands. No exaggeration," one wrote.

Others chimed in with tips and tricks for avoiding overspending on items that might be hard to dispose of later. They described using simple filters before bringing something home, including asking where it would be stored and what would happen to it once it was no longer needed.

One wrote that before they buy something, they "sleep on it," saying "there are so many things in front of you all the time, whether online or in person. Taking a few days to step back really helps cut down on the things I want in the moment but completely forget about a few days later."

A few replies included larger personal savings estimates. One commenter said air-drying clothes reduced their electric bill by $100 a month.

Why does it matter?

Reducing waste does not have to mean spending more upfront to build a perfect eco-friendly lifestyle.

Some zero-waste habits are also easier to maintain than others. Reusable swaps are more likely to stick when they solve an everyday annoyance or deliver noticeable savings, whether that means skipping bottled drinks, buying fewer disposable razors, or relying less on paper towels.

When people buy fewer single-use products, repair what they own, borrow instead of purchasing, and choose secondhand items first, that can reduce packaging waste and lower demand for new goods while helping consumers keep more money in their pockets.

What can I do?

The thread focused on practical ways to cut waste without trying to overhaul an entire lifestyle overnight.

The examples that surfaced again and again were recurring purchases that quietly add up: convenience foods, coffee bought out, bottled water and soda, paper towels, and disposable menstrual products. Commenters said reusable or homemade alternatives in those categories can start paying off quickly.

Some of the most useful ideas centered on sharing instead of owning more. Borrowing tools, using the library, starting a buy-nothing group chat, and sharing infrequently used items with neighbors or family can do more than cut a single expense — they can lower how much a household needs to own in the first place.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.