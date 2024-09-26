Gardener shares tips for harvesting cucumber at peak ripeness: 'Helpful in knowing when to pick and when to wait'

This hack is a great way to maximize the output of your garden.

One of the most important steps in gardening is knowing the right time to pick 'em. In Goldilocks fashion, everything has to be just right. Here's a hack on harvesting cucumbers.

The scoop

Josh Gardens (@theplanttechie), homesteader, gardener, and fruit tree grower, asks, "Do you know a ripe cuke when you see one?"

In the video, Josh showcases several examples of cucumbers that are either overripe or need more time. If you let them go too long, cucumbers will become yellow and bloated, like the first pickle he shows in the video. Another is the right color but too bulbous. If they're too skinny, they aren't ready yet. Pickling cucumbers are in that sweet spot — right in the middle.

"You gotta pick daily," Josh says. "That's the best way to keep up with your cukes."

In the caption, Josh explains that picking daily also prevents the plant from putting energy toward the wrong cucumbers.

Cucumbers make great snacks. Josh suggests pickling them, slicing them, or putting them in a cucumber salad.

How it's working

This hack is a great way to maximize the output of your garden. It saves time, energy, and money. Most importantly, it saves cucumbers and all of your efforts from going to waste. There's no need to go to the grocery store when you're growing fruits and veggies of your own.

With all the talk about chemical-filled pesticides and fertilizers being used for mass-produced, store-bought food, gardening puts all those fears to rest. Homegrown food tastes better and keeps more money in your pocket — just $70 can generate $600 worth of delicious food.

Gardening is a great personal investment, not only financially, but mentally and physically too. Studies have found gardening decreases stress while increasing optimism. It's also proven that those who garden are healthier because of increased physical activity and fiber.

Gardening is also a huge win for the environment, reducing the demand for energy-guzzling, store-bought food that benefits giant companies that don't usually have our best interest at heart.

What people are saying

Josh's cucumber hack was well received. It's great intel considering the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that food waste in the country is between 30 and 40 percent of the food supply.

"Helpful in knowing when to pick and when to wait," one Instagrammer wrote with gratitude.

"If you let them get yellow then the plant feels it did it's job and starts dying," another warned.

But in case your cucumber does get to that point, one commenter had a solution: "The yellow ones also make a great ripe cucumber relish."

