Dashcam footage captures driver's shocking decision at crosswalk: 'A tiny dose of justice'

Crossing guards help ensure pedestrian safety by controlling traffic and providing visible protection against distracted and speeding drivers.

However, car dominance in many communities has led to drivers who show zero regard for crosswalks and the people who use them.

In a viral video, a Reddit user shared footage of a driver blowing through a crosswalk while a crossing guard held a sign. It was a snowy winter day, and the person trying to cross the road was carrying a large object.

"This dumba** SPEEDS UP when crossing guard puts up his stop sign!" the original poster wrote.

The dashcam video concludes with the crossing guard escorting the pedestrian across the road as the car speeds away down the road.

Videos like this are disturbing because they demonstrate one of the many negative aspects of our car-dominated culture.

In car-centric communities, many people prioritize their vehicle's speed and personal urgency over pedestrians' safety and basic human decency. This type of reckless behavior also ignores legal and social obligations and signals a lack of respect for people who aren't also driving cars.

Not only are car-heavy cities and towns dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists, but they also create health and environmental hazards.

One recent study found that driving a car can make you more prone to depression, sleep deprivation, and mental health problems.

Gas-powered cars emit significant amounts of pollution through their tailpipe fumes and can exacerbate respiratory issues, such as asthma.

If you are going to drive a car, be mindful of others around you who may be traveling on foot or by bike. Driving an electric vehicle will help make the air cleaner in your community while also saving you money on gas and maintenance.

To reduce the strain of cars on your community's roads, consider biking instead of driving, walking when you can, or taking public transportation. Even swapping out a few of your drives for alternative transportation throughout the week can make a significant difference for your health and the safety of others.

"Got a good smack on the windshield," one Reddit user commented on how the crossing guard reacted in the OP's video.

"A tiny dose of justice," another Redditor replied.

