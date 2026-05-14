Gardener stunned after cross-pollination produces unexpected black violas

"Better keep the seeds from this one."

Sometimes the best gardening trick is doing a little less and letting nature take the lead.

That was the takeaway from one gardener's surprise discovery after cross pollination appeared to produce a batch of eye-catching black violas.

The gardener posted their "cross pollination win" in r/gardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"I've planted a bunch of different variety of violas over the years but never black ones," they wrote. "I adore these little guys."

The original poster did not plant this black variety of violas. They attributed this black beauty to cross pollination, where pollen gets transferred from the flowers of one plant to another via wind or pollinators.

Cross pollination produces genetic variation that can result in surprising flower blooms and stronger seedlings, and even better fruit and nut quality.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

By growing different cultivars together, saving seeds, and watching what returns year after year, you might end up with unique blooms that aren't available at the garden center.

Saving seeds from standout plants can stretch that gardening budget even further. It's a simple, low-cost way to bring more beauty and variety to your yard using plants you already have.

Growing plants at home can support mental health, encourage physical activity, and make outdoor spaces feel more peaceful and inviting.

If that interest expands into edible plants, it can also help households cut grocery costs and enjoy fresher food from the backyard.

More diverse gardens can help the environment too. Yards filled with a range of flowering plants can support pollinators, while seed-saving and low-input gardening reduce the need to keep buying new plants and materials.

For many gardeners, this kind of mystery is part of the magic. Sometimes the most rewarding part of planting season is seeing what nature comes up with on its own.

Commenters were just as impressed as the original poster.

"How stunning," one user commented under the post.

"Better keep the seeds from this one," another Redditor encouraged.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.