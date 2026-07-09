Coyotes killed their 7 goats, so a California family raised the fence — then the HOA sued

"That is comparing the life of a goat to a tennis ball."

An Orange County family says a taller backyard fence was the first measure that stopped coyotes from killing their pet goats after seven had already been lost.

But the Laguna Hills couple says that fix has led to a new battle with their homeowners association, which is suing them.

What happened?

KSLA reported that, after seven of the family's blue maize goats were killed, Steve Blume said he tried several ways to stop coyotes from getting over his 6-foot fence. He said he first added mesh to bring the fence up to 8 feet, then installed blinking lights, but neither approach worked.

"So, I put a 45-degree angle at the top of the fence, which made it about 9 feet high. And that completely kept the coyotes out of the yard," Blume said.

Blume told KSLA he did not get HOA approval before adding the extension, saying the threat to his animals left no time to wait. The modified fence is now at the center of a lawsuit from the association.

Karen Blume told KSLA she struggles to make sense of the dispute, given that fencing around nearby tennis courts is allowed to reach 15 feet.

"That is comparing the life of a goat to a tennis ball. It doesn't make any sense," she said.

Why does it matter?

Across the country, HOAs have also faced criticism for blocking money-saving home upgrades, including rooftop solar panels and native-plant lawns that can reduce water use and maintenance costs. For homeowners stuck in similar disputes, it might be worth reading up on working with HOAs and changing bylaws.

People living near wildlife corridors are increasingly being forced to navigate difficult trade-offs. Coyotes have adapted to suburban areas, and families with chickens, goats, cats, and small dogs often have to invest in better fencing, lighting, and enclosures to prevent attacks.

When HOA restrictions make those protections harder or more expensive to install, the result can be emotional and financial strain for residents trying to solve a real safety issue.

What's being done?

The HOA said, "after nearly a year of trying to negotiate a resolution, defendants have refused to make any changes to the noncompliant fence and have declined to participate in mediation."

KSLA reported that the HOA wants a judge to force the fence back to the neighborhood's 6-foot limit. The Blumes, meanwhile, said the alternatives presented to them would cost thousands of dollars.

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