Couple visits shelter for one last goodbye before paint-covered puppy they rescued makes it impossible to walk away

A shelter visit that was meant to be a goodbye ended with an adoption decision after a puppy, once found covered in paint, settled back into the arms of the couple who rescued him.

What happened?

Newsweek reported that a TikTok from Chloe (@chloelo) shows her and her partner visiting Diesel at an animal shelter, roughly 11 days after they found him. Diesel had been covered in paint when he ran in front of their car, and he was later placed in emergency foster care.

What they expected to be a farewell before Diesel was adopted by another family instead became the moment they chose to file an adoption application themselves.

As Chloe told Newsweek via email, "That same day, we filled out an application to adopt him, and he came home with us 5 days later."

The adorable clip shows Diesel draping his head over Chloe's partner's shoulder while he holds the tiny pup, looking fully comfortable with him. It then skips ahead to nearly a year later, when an older, much bigger Diesel is still eager to be carried by his dad.

The post's caption says, "Turns out we adopted a horse!"

Why does it matter?

That attachment may be typical of Diesel's breed. Newsweek, citing Dogster, reported that lurchers are typically a mix of greyhound and another sighthound or scenthound, and that they often form strong ties with their families. Dogster describes them as "loyal and loving" companions that thrive on close human connection.

A 2015 study in Science cited by Newsweek suggested that dogs and people may strengthen their relationship through an oxytocin feedback loop similar to the one seen between parents and infants.

What are people saying?

Commenters loved the heartwarming story and Diesel.

"Glad you saved him! He's handsome," one person wrote.

"He's a beautiful noodlehorse," another commented, with Chloe responding, "Thanks for the new nickname."

Many people shared photos of their own shelter pups they've adopted, while others couldn't ignore Diesel's large size.

"Congrats on your pet giraffe," one wrote.

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