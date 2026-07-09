Simple garden video offers refreshing response to growing AI obsession

"Plant a garden and you'll be amazed at what shows up."

A content creator is gaining thousands of likes on Instagram after sharing videos of local wildlife and comparing them to the discourse about the emergence of AI.

What happened?

On Instagram, Figment Cottage Gardens (@figmentcottagegardens) in Maryland shared a post featuring birds, pollinators, and other wildlife visiting the garden.

In the overlaid text, they noted that people often suggest that a failure to utilize AI will mean "you'll be left behind."

However, they contrasted that with the creatures they see while spending time outside, suggesting that being "left behind" isn't such a bad thing.

"I prefer animal intelligence," they added.

"So very true," one user wrote. "I started my pollinator garden about three years ago. Best decision ever."

"I'll gladly stay behind with them," another said.

Why does it matter?

This video offers a reminder that, while some suggest people can miss out if they don't immediately adopt the latest trends, happiness can be found in simple tasks like enjoying nature and wildlife-friendly gardening.

The appeal goes well beyond aesthetics. Replacing even part of a traditional lawn with native plants can create shelter and food for pollinators, birds, and baby animals while also reducing the time, money, and resources needed to maintain a yard.

Native-plant lawns and other lower-maintenance alternatives can cut back on mowing, fertilizer use, and irrigation, which may help save money on upkeep and lower water bills. Options such as clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and regionally appropriate native ground cover can all reduce maintenance compared with thirsty turf grass.

Starting small can be a helpful way to get going. Replacing a strip along a fence, a front-yard corner, or a hard-to-mow slope with native plants can add habitat without requiring a full-yard overhaul.

As the poster added in a comment under the video, "Plant a garden and you'll be amazed at what shows up!"

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