Woman shares gorgeous photos from 14,000-square-foot cottage garden despite feeling 'garden burnout'

"I'm really just here for the tomatoes at this point."

A huge cottage garden can look dreamy from the outside, but even the people tending it can hit a wall by late summer.

That sense of burnout came through in a post from a gardener who shared her 14,000-square-foot plot in bloom and said she felt "crispy around the edges."

What's happening?

The Instagram post from an English cottage garden designer (@figmentcottagegardens) paired a candid note about exhaustion with a photo of colorful blooms filling the space.

"Reminding myself why I have 14,000sq feet of gardens because your girl is a bit crispy around the edges!" she wrote.

She also asked fellow gardeners, "Who else has garden burnout? What's blooming in your garden that's keeping you going?"

"Crispy and or paper thin is how I'm feeling," one commenter wrote.

Another offered a gentler reminder: "I took three years off gardening once because life was too much. Now I'm back and loving it again. It's okay to scale back."

Even with the burnout, the original poster kept her sense of humor: "I'm really just here for the tomatoes at this point."

Why does it matter?

Many home gardeners know the reality well. Gardens can be beautiful, productive, and beneficial for local wildlife, but they also demand serious time, energy, and water during the hottest stretch of the year.

That can be especially true in larger spaces or cottage-style gardens, which often pack in flowers, pollinator plants, and food crops.

These landscapes can help support bees, butterflies, birds, and other backyard wildlife while also giving people access to fresh produce and a greener outdoor space.

But the pressure to keep everything thriving can make gardening feel less restorative and more like another item on the chore list.

Even experienced gardeners have rough patches, dead spots, toppled flowers, and moments when they are mainly hanging on for tomato season.

The comments reflected that same mix of fatigue and reward.

One person wrote, "It's that time of year where I can barely keep up with harvesting! My six year old has been the tomato MVP (most valuable picker)."

What can I do?

If your garden is starting to feel overwhelming, the simplest move may be to lower the bar for a few weeks.

Focus on watering the plants you care about most, harvesting what is ready, and letting less-critical areas rest instead of trying to keep everything picture-perfect.

It can also help to choose tough, heat-tolerant plants for problem areas, fill gaps with easy seasonal flowers, or shrink the amount of high-maintenance space you manage each year.

As one commenter shared, "In July I planted quite a few clearance annuals out of desperation with bare spots and crisp ones! Glad I did."

One commenter wrote, "I got frustrated seeing my sunflowers toppled and haggard. Then I saw gold finches and squirrels munching on them."

A slightly chaotic yard can still be feeding people, birds, and pollinators.

Sometimes the best way to keep gardening sustainable is to make it smaller, simpler, or more forgiving.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.