In the UK, Cotswolds households can get up to $12,000 to switch to heat pumps

Properties heated by oil or liquefied petroleum gas may qualify for the highest amount.

A new round of government support in the U.K. could make it easier for households in the Cotswolds to replace old boilers with heat pumps.

For some homes, the available grant is large enough to take a meaningful bite out of the upfront cost.

What's happening?

As the Cotswold Journal reported, the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme is offering some households in the Cotswolds as much as £9,000 ($12,000) toward installing a low-carbon heat pump in place of fuel-based heating.

Because many homes in the area are not connected to the mains gas network and instead use other fuels, properties heated by oil or liquefied petroleum gas may qualify for the highest amount. Meanwhile, most eligible households can receive £7,500 ($10,000).

"Many homes across the Cotswolds are off the gas grid, so this extra support could make a real difference for local households," Mike McKeown, Cotswold District Council's cabinet member for climate change and digital, told the Cotswold Journal.

Why does it matter?

Home heating is a major source of household pollution, particularly in areas where oil and LPG systems are still common. Replacing those setups with electric heat pumps can reduce reliance on fuels while also limiting exposure to volatile prices.

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, and they can provide both heating and cooling from one setup. That can mean long-term savings on top of available tax credits and rebates, and homeowners comparing systems can browse EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

As the Cotswold Journal noted, the U.K. government said heat pumps can be about three times as energy-efficient as traditional boilers. That means more of the energy people pay for is converted into usable heat.

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The grants also help address upfront costs. For households in older or rural homes, support at that level could make the difference between hanging onto a fuel-burning boiler and making the switch.

For a more targeted option, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point that can be installed in under an hour.

What's being done?

In England and Wales, homeowners replacing an existing fuel-burning system may qualify for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, and accredited installers handle the application process on residents' behalf.

"The increased grant helps make heat pumps more affordable, giving residents the chance to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, improve their home's energy efficiency and gain greater certainty over their future energy costs," McKeown declared, per the Cotswold Journal.

For households in the U.S. thinking beyond heating, EnergySage also offers a free quote comparison tool for homeowners interested in slashing their energy bills with a domestic solar panel system. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

For those in the U.K., anyone interested in moving ahead can start with the government's Clean Energy campaign website to review eligibility, then compare installers and system types before deciding.

In the U.S., homeowners can explore EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to compare heat pump options and expected savings.

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