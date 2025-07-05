Home cook stunned after discovering next-gen stove that challenges common kitchen appliance: 'This is easily the best and cheapest option'

Costco has more than just good samples. A homeowner's recent trip to their local Costco turned up quite the find: the NuWave HotWok Induction Wok Cooktop.

They shared a glowing review of the induction wok on the r/Costco subreddit, sparking the question: Are gas stoves really worth it anymore?

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Induction cooking has been quite the game-changer for the original poster.

"For my whole life I preferred cooking on natural gas stoves until two years ago I tried an induction stove and fell in love with the safety and extreme control," the user wrote.

Priced at around $130 at Costco, this portable induction cooktop offers a powerful alternative to gas that's easy on the wallet and the environment.

"There are a lot of distinct benefits of using this over gas," they detailed in a comment. "Aside from getting hotter and colder faster, it is very precise about temperature. I can preheat my wok to the exact temperature I want."

Switching to induction is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to avoid indoor air pollution and potential health risks associated with gas stoves. According to the Rocky Mountain Institute, gas stoves can significantly worsen indoor air quality, especially for children and those with asthma.

"Another huge benefit is heat/safety of induction in general," the OP added. "The cook top barely gets warm, it will automatically turn off if it senses nothing is on it for too long … I notice the kitchen stays cooler after cooking now."

Unlike traditional gas stoves, induction cooktops use electromagnetic energy to heat cookware directly. This means they cook faster, use less energy, and stay cooler to the touch, ultimately making kitchens safer and more comfortable.

Money can be saved on an upgrade to an induction cooktop thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. You could qualify for up to $840 off the cost of a new induction range, but these incentives may not be around forever. House Republicans have already put forth a bill aimed at terminating IRA benefits early, so it's wise to take advantage of the savings now while they last.

Even if you can't afford a major kitchen renovation, smaller plug-in induction burners are excellent options for those on a budget. Some even start as low as $50.

No matter your skill level, swapping out gas for induction can help you cook smarter, save money, and breathe easier. With more affordable, portable options like this Costco find, it's never been simpler to try induction for yourself.

As the OP says, "Beginner or expert, this is easily the best and cheapest option for anybody at home."

