DIY heat pumps from Costco? Homeowner searches for real reviews

Upgrading to a heat pump HVAC system is becoming an increasingly popular way for homeowners to cut energy costs. In response, brands, manufacturers, and retailers are rolling out more efficient options across a wider range of price points, making the technology more accessible than ever.

Seeing Costco now offering DIY heat pump units, one homeowner turned to Reddit to ask whether the widely praised technology is actually worth the investment.

The discussion took off in Reddit's r/DIYHeatPumps community after the user asked for firsthand feedback on the MrCool mini-split systems sold through the retailer.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster wrote, "Has anyone heard anything about or have experience with MrCool mini splits that Costco sells? I'm thinking of installing one in a large shed." That short question was enough to spark significant interest from people curious about DIY-friendly heat pump options.





Heat pumps and modern, high-efficiency HVAC systems are quickly becoming a popular topic online as more homeowners look to cut costs by replacing outdated equipment. Heat pumps essentially pull ambient energy from the air instead of generating heat like conventional units.

In turn, they operate highly efficiently to deliver heating or cooling, and that efficiency can translate into significant savings. For instance, the modern HVAC units available through Palmetto's $0-down leasing program can save homeowners up to 50% on energy costs.

MrCool has built its brand around systems marketed as easier for homeowners to install on their own, and Costco's involvement adds an extra layer of familiarity and convenience for shoppers who may hesitate to buy HVAC equipment from lesser-known online sellers.

For many consumers, that creates an obvious question: If a mini-split is available through a trusted big-box retailer, does that make it easier and more affordable to upgrade a garage, shed, or workshop?

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Luckily, commenters under the post offered firsthand testimonials.

"Installed one in my large shed 2 years ago. Works great," one wrote.

"I got one and love it," another added.

Heat pumps are generally much more efficient than traditional systems, regardless of whether they are professionally installed or DIY. When properly sized and installed, they can reduce energy use, lower monthly bills, and cut pollution associated with home heating and cooling.

However, it's important to note that DIY HVAC installation can get complicated quickly, and if it's not done correctly, it can reduce both the efficiency and the potential savings of your new system.

Luckily, if you're concerned about the upfront cost of a whole-home system but want to avoid the DIY route, Palmetto's HVAC leasing program includes professional installation, starts at just $99 per month, and also includes free maintenance for 12 years.

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