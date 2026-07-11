Cordless vacuum sold at Williams Sonoma and Crate & Barrel recalled over fire risk

Recalled lithium-ion batteries cannot be thrown in the trash.

A lithium-ion battery problem has prompted a recall of a cordless vacuum sold by retailers including Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel, after reports that it could overheat and pose fire and burn risks in the home.

What happened?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Rowenta USA is recalling certain cordless vacuum cleaners and separately sold batteries.

Affected units use a ZR0097U2 battery mounted in the handle, with date codes starting with 23 or 24. The vacuums were sold in red, black, and silver and include the X-Force Flex 14.60 Animal with model number RH99A2U1, and the X-Force Flex 15.60 Animal with model number RH99F2U1.

Rowenta said it has received two reports of batteries overheating or failing to charge, plus 65 more reports worldwide. No injuries have been reported.

Priced from $250 to $550, the recalled products were sold between July 2023 and January 2026 at Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel, and online through Rowenta.com, Shopify.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com.

Why does it matter?

Lithium-ion battery malfunctions can cause fires and burns inside the home.

Owners must stop using the vacuum, check the model and battery date code, document the battery, and dispose of it properly. Recalled lithium-ion batteries cannot be thrown in the trash, placed in curbside recycling, or dropped into standard battery collection boxes because of the increased fire risk.

What can I do?

To begin the recall process, owners should stop using the vacuum, remove the battery from the handle, and then visit Rowenta's recall website to register and upload a photo showing the battery's model number and date code.

If the battery is confirmed to be part of the recall, the company says it will provide a free replacement battery.

The CPSC says not to put the battery or device in the trash, curbside recycling, or battery collection boxes at retail and home improvement stores. Instead, check with your local municipal household hazardous waste collection center to find out whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for guidance on the safest disposal option.

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