Homeowner delivers detailed no-nonsense review of next-gen kitchen range: 'There is no comparison'

Say goodbye to gas stovetops, and hello to a safer, faster, and more efficient option: the induction range.

It's time to jump on this next-gen bandwagon. This Redditor finally made the switch to an induction stovetop and left a detailed review on r/InductionCooking.

"I finally took delivery of a Copper Charlie battery powered induction range yesterday. This thing is amazing," they wrote. "The range itself is amazing. … I had a gas convection oven previously, and it sucked, to put it politely. I was from a high-end brand of gas cooktops, but it could not maintain temperature. As anyone who has used an electric oven knows, there is no comparison."

Notable features of the Copper Charlie include a built-in battery with enough energy storage to cook several meals if the power goes out, circuit overload protection, dual temperature sensors, and a two-year warranty — double the industry standard.

The Copper Charlie and other induction stovetops are much more effective than their gas counterparts. Consumer Reports testing revealed that "induction burners can boil a pot of water roughly 20-40% faster than the best gas and radiant electric ranges and cooktops."

Induction stoves are safer, too. An induction stovetop quickly cools down, reducing the risk of accidental fires. Additionally, gas stoves emit pollutants such as benzene, a known carcinogen, and methane even when the stove is turned off.

Try an induction stovetop from a brand such as Copper. There's no time like the present — with the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to 30% off the price tag of an induction range.

Not convinced? Test induction cooking with a portable cooktop, and get a taste of the benefits the range has to offer. And though these plug-in burners don't qualify for IRA incentives, many portable burners start at just $50.

Commenters found the detailed review to be very helpful.

"Thank you for this," one user said. "I rent and am very interested in this."

"I haven't made the leap to induction cooktop yet but did recently switch from a gas oven to an electric one, and I love it," another commenter raved.

"I can't wait for them to do a 36 inch wide one. I would pre order in a heartbeat," a third Redditor wrote.

