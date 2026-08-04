California county opens cooling centers as 105-degree heat triggers transit help for residents

Transportation can be a barrier for residents who do not drive.

When dangerous summer temperatures settle over California's Central Valley, access to a cool indoor space can quickly become a health necessity rather than a convenience. In Kern County, two cooling centers are now open to the public, with local transit stepping in to help residents reach them during the hottest days.

What's happening?

At 816 East 21st Street, The Mission at Kern County is operating a public cooling center open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As Bakersfield Now reported, the site opened Thursday, July 30, and will operate whether or not outside temperatures hit a certain threshold.

Weekday cooling is also available at the Rasmussen Senior Center, located at 115 East Roberts Lane. Golden Empire Transit officials said that center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and does not operate on weekends.

When temperatures reach 105 degrees or higher, GET will provide rides to open cooling centers. Residents can schedule transportation through GET-A-Lift at 661-869-2438 during dangerous heat conditions.

Why does it matter?

Cooling centers are among the most direct public health responses communities can offer during heat waves. Extreme heat can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, especially for older adults, people with medical conditions, young children, unhoused residents, and anyone without reliable air conditioning.

Transportation can be a barrier for residents who do not drive, have mobility limitations, or are trying to avoid walking or waiting outdoors in triple-digit heat.

As extreme heat becomes more frequent and intense, access to safe indoor cooling can play a critical role in preventing heat-related illness before it becomes an emergency.

What's being done?

Kern County's response combines access with logistics. The Mission at Kern County is offering a daily option with longer hours, while the Rasmussen Senior Center adds a weekday location that can serve residents during regular business hours.

GET's transportation support adds another layer of protection by helping residents get to cooling centers once temperatures hit the 105-degree threshold.

GET CEO Chris James stated, "For the health and well-being of residents, GET is partnering with the Cooling Centers to allow customers to have a cooler place for the day."

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