Commenters mock images of 'nightmare' neighborhood: 'I have never understood the appeal'

"It's so much to maintain."

One McMansion is an eyesore. Now imagine rows upon rows of identical McMansions, so close together that neighbors can borrow a cup of sugar without leaving their kitchen. Not that they would. But still.

One Redditor shared three photos of just such a neighborhood on the r/McMansionHell subreddit.

The first image is a frontal view of the oversized homes, complete with matching driveways and manicured lawns. The second shows a close-up of one home in particular with its large, stately windows. And finally, the third image offers an overview of the side-by-side backyards.

The only difference? One neighbor decided their entire backyard should be a patio with an in-ground pool. Got to give them credit for that. At least they chose to be a little unique.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Those living in mundane yet over-the-top homes undoubtedly feel pleased with their choices. However, others look upon them with a more critical eye and consider them excessive. "Their front yards are huge wastes of space," one commenter stated.

The environmental impact of neighborhoods like this isn't just about aesthetics — it's about scale. Large houses typically mean hefty energy bills and harmful carbon pollution. With sprawling square footage, tall ceilings, and often inefficient designs, these homes demand more heating and cooling. They put added pressure on the grid, increasing pollution.

Plus, packing oversized homes so closely together leaves little room for green spaces or trees, which help cool neighborhoods naturally and absorb carbon.

And while not every large home is wasteful by default, the combination of cookie-cutter designs, oversized lots, and underutilized space often signals excess materials, energy, and land.

That excess matters when considering the housing crisis and the need for more affordable, sustainable options. Smaller, smarter builds — like energy-efficient tiny homes — can meet community needs with a far smaller environmental footprint.

Fortunately, there are ways to make even large homes more sustainable. Adding solar panels is one of the best steps homeowners can take to shrink their carbon footprint and energy bills.

EnergySage is a trusted platform that makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers and potentially save up to $10,000 on installation. EnergySage even provides a free service to walk you through the process.

Feeling fired up? You can channel that energy into change. The Cool Down's Take Action guide offers simple steps you can take in your own community.

Back on Reddit, some users weren't shy with their reactions.

"I have never understood the appeal of having that much space in a house. It's so much to maintain," one wrote. Another added: "My worst nightmare."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.