CooCooBaby infant loungers recalled in the US over suffocation risk to babies

Owners should stop using the recalled loungers immediately and contact CooCooBaby to request a full refund.

Parents who bought a CooCooBaby infant lounger may want to check their nursery setup right away.

More than 2,300 of the baby products have been recalled in the U.S. after federal officials said they pose suffocation and fall risks for infants.

What happened?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 2,355 CooCooBaby "Classic" and "Deluxe" Baby Loungers that were manufactured in China and sold online through Amazon and the CooCooBaby website.

The products were available from December 2024 to March 2026 and were priced at $35 to $70, according to the CPSC and WSOC-TV.

The recalled loungers were sold in several colors and styles and include a cloth cover, padded sides, and a foam sleeping pad. The CPSC said that the setup does not comply with the federal standard for infant sleep products.

Why does it matter?

The CPSC added that the product contributed to both suffocation and fall risks.

"The baby loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant," the agency wrote.

In the recall notice, the CPSC added, "The sleeping pad's thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped."

The agency concluded: "These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death."

What can I do?

According to the CPSC, owners should stop using the recalled loungers immediately and contact CooCooBaby to request a full refund.

To receive that refund, owners should remove the sleeping pad, cut both the pad and the lounger's sides, and then email a photo of the destroyed product to support@coocoobabyofficial.com.

The money will be returned to the original payment method. Consumers with questions can also check the company's recall page at coocoobabyofficial.com/pages/recall-notice or visit coocoobabyofficial.com for more information.

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