Expert gardener demonstrates space-saving hack to easily grow peas in no time: 'You've inspired me to try'

Have you ever dreamed about growing food in your own garden but felt like you couldn't without adequate space? Well, there are ways to grow delicious food in simple containers, turning your gardening dreams into reality while also enjoying the many benefits.

The scoop

In a YouTube Short video, Jacques in the Garden (@jacquesinthegarden) demonstrates how to grow peas in a simple container.

He shows that by planting some seeds into soil in a container, adding a bit more soil, and then watering, you can have perfect pods of peas sprouting in no time. Having a trellis or cage for the pea sprouts to climb on is helpful, as is mulch. "Simply peel the shell back and reveal the perfect row of peas in a pod," he concludes, showcasing a perfect pod.

How it's working

Jacques' video shows that growing fresh produce can be done easily and cheaply and that not having the land to have a garden does not mean there aren't alternatives.

An article in Permaculture Women highlights many places where you can grow food. Some of these examples include pots and containers, on your roof, in your local community garden, and even along sidewalks.

Once you find the right place to grow food, you can begin to have your own DIY garden, which has numerous benefits to human health and the environment. Gardening is proved to improve mental and physical health. This is because you are eating fresher produce and because it often means you are spending time outdoors and using your body to plant, as reported by the Mayo Clinic.

Environmentally, growing your own produce reduces the need to purchase produce from grocery stores that have likely been shipped. Both the shipping process and the waste produced have negative impacts on the environment. Having the ability to take part in purchasing produce can go a long way in reducing waste and air pollution.

What people are saying

Commenters on Jacques' video appreciated his tutorial.

"I've never had luck with peas but you've inspired me to try again!" praised one.

Another commenter added their two cents on how to make the process as easy as possible, stating: "I grew these in a hanging basket and let them cascade instead of trellising," which might be helpful for gardeners without a trellis.

