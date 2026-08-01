Connecticut homeowner built a $600 plug-in solar setup, and it made nearly $400 in a year

With a growing number of states allowing plug-in solar, homeowners are finding that this smaller-scale, less-complicated solar option can pay for itself in a surprisingly short period of time.

For example, one homeowner in Connecticut took to Reddit to describe how their $600 plug-in solar project generated about $400 worth of electricity in a single year, showing just how quickly a small system can recoup its cost when local power prices are steep.

What happened?

According to the Connecticut homeowner's Reddit post, their 1,000-watt plug-in solar array produced 1,233 kilowatt-hours over the past year. At local rates, the array's output equaled about $400 in avoided utility costs.

At that rate, the homeowner would earn back their $600 investment in just 18 months.

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However, as the original poster noted, the amount of savings was boosted by the relatively high cost of electricity in their area. According to the homeowner, at 32.24 cents per kilowatt-hour, Connecticut's electricity rates are the third-highest in the U.S., behind only Hawaii and California.

In addition to 10 Renogy 100-watt panels, the homeowner's plug-in solar rig also included five Enphase IQ PD 72 microinverters and about $50 in extra brackets and wiring.

Despite the homeowner having prior experience with home solar, the plug-in array's results surpassed their expectations.

"The performance on these Renogy has been stunning," they wrote of their plug-in solar panels.

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As the Connecticut homeowner has demonstrated, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, especially in places with high electricity rates. If you're considering home solar, EnergySage offers free tools that let you quickly get solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Why does it matter?

High electricity prices can make even modest solar setups financially attractive. For households paying some of the highest rates in the U.S., every kilowatt-hour produced at home can translate into meaningful savings.

The homeowner's Reddit post served as evidence that plug-in solar is drawing increased attention well beyond Connecticut.

For example, one commenter from Colorado wrote, "This really interests me and would love any feedback you have," before describing their own state's upcoming balcony solar law.

Even though a plug-in or balcony solar array might not generate enough electricity to cover all of a household's energy needs, a compact solar project can still lower monthly bills, reduce dependence on volatile utility prices, and cut the pollution tied to fossil-fuel-powered electricity.

What can I do?

Balcony solar laws are changing quickly, but what is allowed in one place may not be allowed in another, and homeowners should verify interconnection, equipment certification, and electrical safety requirements — ideally with help from a licensed electrician.

For homeowners looking for a larger-scale, permanent solar installation, EnergySage's free services can help remove a lot of the guesswork. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save on solar purchases and installations.

Meanwhile, EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, these resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. Batteries can also help homeowners use more of their own power when rates are highest. To learn more, explore EnergySage for free tools covering home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

As for their own satisfaction with their plug-in solar arrays, the original poster and commenters could not have been clearer.

As one commenter put it, "Solar is always a win-win situation!"

The original poster added: "[K]nowing you're not sending money to some corporate energy company, oil speculators, dictators, etc is priceless."

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