Connecticut homeowner eyes mini-split to cut 200 gallons of oil and save $700 a year

The goal is to ease the boiler's workload and reduce short cycling.

A Connecticut homeowner was considering a mini-split heat pump installation that could offer more than added comfort in a small ground-floor space. By the homeowner's estimate, the upgrade may cut annual fuel oil use by 200 gallons and lower yearly costs by $700.

For households with aging boilers, it's the kind of calculation that can make electrification feel much more attainable.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, the user said they were planning to install a 12,000-BTU Mitsubishi mini-split this fall.

The idea was to use it mainly during shoulder seasons — fall and spring — to heat a 350-square-foot area within a 2,400-square-foot home.

That space was on its own hydronic zone and depended on a 35-year-old, 160,000-BTU boiler that the homeowner described as oversized and prone to frequent cycling.

The user said the home was about 2 miles from the Long Island coast, where winters are fairly mild, and noted that solar panels installed in 2025 were intentionally sized with extra capacity for future electric loads.

"I can see this unit potentially erasing about 200 gallons of our 1,000-gallon annual fuel oil needs for an annual savings of about $700," they wrote.

They also said the home's brick exterior and south-facing patio may help the mini-split, since those surfaces can absorb heat on sunny days and retain it during cold periods.

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Why does it matter?

An upgrade such as this can address several issues at once: high heating costs, inefficient old equipment, and the chance to make better use of rooftop solar.

Heating a relatively small space with an aging oil boiler can waste energy, while a properly sized heat pump can deliver more targeted comfort with less excess use.

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems and can provide both heating and cooling in a single system. Between available tax credits, local rebates, and long-term utility savings, they can also help lower household energy bills — and tools such as EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can help homeowners compare options before moving forward.

For people seeking a more compact option, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a low price point. Its setup is designed as a targeted heating and cooling solution that can be installed in under an hour.

Cutting oil consumption by 200 gallons a year means burning less polluting non-renewable fuel, and using excess solar production to power a heat pump can further reduce operating costs.

What can I do?

Understanding a home's heating needs can help homeowners avoid simply replacing old equipment with something equally oversized.

A properly sized mini-split or heat pump can be especially effective for bonus rooms, finished basements, additions, and other spaces that do not work well with old central systems.

As described in the post, this homeowner used the mini-split as a first step rather than replacing the full heating system right away. The goal was to ease the boiler's workload, reduce short cycling, and transition to full heat pump heating and cooling.

Homeowners interested in slashing their energy bills with solar can use EnergySage, which offers a free solar quote comparison tool. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for a solar purchase and installation.

And for those exploring electrified heating, it may be worth visiting EnergySage's heat pump marketplace to compare system types, pricing, and installer options.

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