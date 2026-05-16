Financial expert breaks down if EV ownership may be worth it amid skyrocketing fuel prices

"A gallon of gas in California was about $4.90 in May 2025. Now, it's nearly a dollar more expensive."

The war in Iran has sent global fuel prices soaring, prompting more Americans to consider switching to electric vehicles to avoid the volatility of gas prices. Recent reports suggest the conflict has contributed to sharp increases in oil and gasoline costs worldwide.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the potential savings from ditching a gas-powered car during periods of high fuel prices could make EVs an even smarter investment.

The report found that for California drivers, the monthly savings from avoiding gasoline costs alone jumped from $99 before the Iran conflict began to $166 per month afterward.

It's true that even during times with normal gas prices, EV drivers tend to save significantly by avoiding more expensive fuel and maintenance costs. For drivers who charge at home and rely on cheaper electricity rates, those savings can be even better.

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"A gallon of gas in California was about $4.90 in May 2025. Now, it's nearly a dollar more expensive," the Chronicle wrote in late March.

While the upfront cost of an EV tends to be more expensive than that of a gas-powered vehicle, drivers can often save over the lifetime of the car. Plus, with improvements in battery technology and a more competitive market, EV prices are likely to continue dropping.

Plus, although the federal incentive for buying an EV ended last September, many state and local governments offer local incentives to make the upgrade.

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Even with higher-efficiency gas cars, the savings can still be significant.

"Under typical California electricity prices, a Nissan Leaf costs about half as much to charge compared to paying for an equivalent amount of gasoline in a Toyota Corolla. Efficiency is reduced in larger vehicles, but electric ones still come out ahead on an average per-mile cost," the Chronicle noted.

To get free estimates for at-home chargers, connect with Qmerit. A Level 2 charger can save you big by helping you avoid more expensive public charging rates while giving you enough juice for most daily tasks.

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