Gardener warns coneflower sprouts that look like 'tiny alien flowers' are actually serious disease

"Removing infected plants is the best way to help protect the rest of your garden."

A coneflower is a daisy-like wildflower that can be a staple for home gardeners looking for plants that benefit local pollinators. However, one content creator took to Instagram to warn that a pesky disease can essentially "hijack" coneflowers and offered tips on how to spot it.

What's happening?

Figmentcottagegardens posted a short Instagram Reel to alert people that coneflowers with green, misshapen blooms may be dealing with a serious issue.

The creator explained that if your coneflowers develop green petals, leafy or misshapen centers, or new growth that appears twisted or stunted, they could be infected with aster yellows, a disease that, as they put it, "doesn't just make flowers look a little 'off'—it hijacks the plant."

"If your coneflower suddenly looks like it's growing a tiny alien flower instead of its usual bloom and they're green instead of the usual color, you're probably looking at aster yellows," the creator added.

The creator noted that, unfortunately, there is no cure for aster yellows, but "removing infected plants is the best way to help protect the rest of your garden."

Why does it matter?

Plant diseases like this can cost both time and money. Perennials such as coneflowers are often planted to provide long-lasting color, support pollinators, and help create a thriving yard without constant replanting. Losing them to disease can be frustrating, especially when the bloom first appears unusual rather than obviously unhealthy.

Even though the post focused on coneflowers, spotting disease early can help gardeners protect the rest of their landscape, including ornamental beds and edible plots.

What can I do?

The post pointed to several warning signs: green petals, distorted flower centers, and new growth that looks twisted or stunted. If a coneflower suddenly opens with a strange, leafy green bloom, it may be worth inspecting closely instead of assuming it is just an unusual mutation.

If those symptoms are present, the creator advised taking the plant out and putting it in the trash rather than leaving it in the garden. The idea is to lower the risk of the disease reaching other nearby plants.

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