Homeowner considers legal action after domineering HOA attacks residents over simple HVAC upgrades: 'What planet is this?'

"Apparently someone recently installed central AC with a condenser and they sued him."

One condo owner was aghast when they learned of the extremely limited heating and cooling options available in their building.

Desperate for a way to lower their energy bills, they turned to Reddit for advice.

"Association doesn't allow outside condensers, splits, etc.," they said in their post. "The condo in question has kerosene heat, radiant electric in the ceiling, and two wall-mounted AC units. There's gas across the street, but no connection to the condos. Electric bill was $900 for Dec. 2022 in a neighbor's unit."

Even accounting for high energy costs, though, $900 is extreme, so it is easy to see why the original poster felt that the situation in their condo was unfair.

"Now I was told we can only install wall-mounted heat/AC units from Home Depot," they said in a comment. "Apparently someone recently installed central AC with a condenser and they sued him. Then he had to remove it. … What planet is this?"

Ultimately, the original poster decided to get creative.

"In the short-term I am going to get a SpacePak high-velocity system with an electric heater. That will solve the heating problem for now … then I can bolt on a condenser or heat pump," they said in another comment.

