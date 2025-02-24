Homeowner devastated after neighbor's renovation leads to unexpected loss: 'Has the worst come to pass?'

Traditional construction methods rely on concrete, the most widely used substance besides water. It has also been called the most destructive material on Earth.

One frustrated homeowner might agree with that sentiment after concrete allegedly destroyed their 15-year-old tree.

In a post to the r/arborists subreddit, the homeowner asked for opinions on whether their neighbor's new driveway extension killed their tree.

"Could the concrete have this effect on an established tree that was likely around 15 years old?" the homeowner asked. "I'm in [Arizona] so it could also be the extra heat reflecting off the new concrete. Is there any hope or has the worst come to pass?"

This issue is problematic because it involves a potential conflict between neighbors and the loss of a valuable natural resource.

Especially in hot and sunny places such as Arizona, trees offer many benefits to people and the planet.

Research shows that living near trees can improve cardiovascular health and the quality of the air you breathe. The microbes in tree bark also help break down planet-warming gases such as methane, curbing the rapid overheating of our Earth.

Meanwhile, cement production contributes to significant air pollution by burning dirty energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas. Traditional concrete manufacturing consumes substantial raw materials while generating harmful gases during production.

Fortunately, innovative companies are using recycled materials to create concrete alternatives that are less harmful and more sustainable. There are also promising opportunities for recycling old concrete and using materials other than natural sand to make new concrete.

Instead of extending your driveway with additional concrete, a better approach is to rewild your lawn with native plant species. A natural lawn with minimal concrete can help homeowners save money on installation costs while supporting local pollinators.

Tree enthusiasts on Reddit agreed that the original poster's neighbor likely killed their tree by pouring new concrete so close by.

"Digging up the roots in order to pour the driveway probably killed the tree," one Redditor commented.

Another Redditor suggested: "Hire an arborist, forensic arborist if you have one. Let them write report, charge arborist and removal fees to [homeowners association] for killing of tree/approval of driveway extension. let them pay for new tree/installation too"

"I would suggest pruning and shaping the tree to see if it recovers before taking it down," someone else offered.

