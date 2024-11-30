Landscaper issues warning after photo of business' practice goes viral: 'This can be used as an obvious example for people'

Most people care about the health of trees in their neighborhoods, but not everyone knows how to protect them properly. A recent Reddit post from the r/arborists subreddit has gained attention, showing exactly what not to do if you want your trees to thrive.

The post features a photo of concrete directly around the roots and base of a tree. At first glance, it might seem like a convenient way to create a clean, polished look for landscaping. However, according to experts, this approach can seriously harm the tree over time.

Above the photo, the poster warns why you should avoid putting concrete around a tree. "This in houston in front of a business. A great example of a tree dying after being confined into a concrete circle. Crazy that people don't get that trees grow," they stated.

Concrete can block the tree's roots from receiving essential water, oxygen, and nutrients. Over time, this leads to stunted growth or even death, which could mean costly removal for property owners.

One user asked: "Can someone tell me why the concrete does this?"

The original poster replied: "Restriction of diameter growth mainly. Also a tree that small doesn't have a root spread super far which means water isn't getting to the roots," later adding that this applies to all trees and is generally a bad idea.

This moment highlights a broader issue of sustainable landscaping practices. Instead of using concrete, it's best to opt for permeable materials or cover the area with mulch and native plants. These eco-friendly alternatives support tree health and reduce maintenance costs.

For homeowners looking to enhance their yards sustainably, replacing grass lawns with native plants, clover, or xeriscaping is a great start. These options reduce water usage, save money on maintenance, and create habitats for pollinators, which are crucial to our food systems. Even partial lawn replacements can make a big difference for the environment.

Regarding the concrete around the tree, one Redditor shared: "What the hell were they actually thinking?"

"Well this can be used as an obvious example for people. Interesting how the concrete is sinking as the roots lose water," another added.

A third commenter simply stated: "Sad."

