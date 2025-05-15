Gardener shares brilliant trick to reuse leftover packaging for yard projects: 'Will definitely be trying this'

"Are we all sitting down getting blisters on our fingers from cutting those things up?"

One Reddit user's composting question has sparked a wave of eco-friendly enthusiasm, which could save gardeners time and money and prevent waste.

A post shared to the r/composting subreddit had one Redditor asking for tips on how to break down thick cardboard and paper packaging for use in their compost pile.

While not generally associated with composting, brown materials like cardboard and paper are surprisingly useful.

"I am a somewhat new composter … and so far, I've sat down with my browns and cut them up by hand," the user said in the original post. "Are we all sitting down getting blisters on our fingers from cutting those things up? There's got to be a better way, right? What am I missing?"

Using leftover packaging this way doesn't just lighten your trash load — it also helps your compost pile thrive. Brown materials like cardboard are rich in carbon, which balances nitrogen-heavy greens to produce healthier compost.

Repurposing materials you already have also lessens the need to buy mulch or compost additives, which saves you money. By mixing green and brown materials in your compost, you will not only take care of your extra materials but also have more nutrient-dense soil.

Users were quick to help with the user's question, providing various solutions to make breaking down the packaging material easier.

"Soak it then rip it up," one commenter said.

"Will definitely be trying this," the original poster responded.

"Soak, dry then shred with a paper shredder. Even dried, previously soaked fibers in the cardboard are nowhere near as strong as never soaked," another user added. "Plus, the paper shredder will save you from carpal tunnel. I bought mine at Costco for under $50."

With a little water and some patience, your next compost win might be hiding in your Amazon delivery box.

