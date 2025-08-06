Gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off plants: 'This is a really good method'

If you're a new gardener, you probably have some fundamental questions.

How can I maximize plant and/or food growth? Is it possible to grow plants or food without bugs and pests interfering?

Well, worry no more. A TikTok has the exact solution for you: companion planting.

The scoop

The video, posted by Dominique (@pharmunique_), goes step by step through her own personal garden to showcase how you can effectively use companion planting to both help your plants grow and effectively ward off unwanted intruders.

"If you look really closely at this bed, you'll see these little scraggly things," she notes, pointing them out on the backdrop. "Those are actually onions and garlic … the smell of them are gonna keep bugs away from eating up your collards and your cabbage plants. This is a really good method to naturally or organically keep bugs out of your garden without having to spray pesticides."

She continues on, now focusing on the nasturtium plant as a diversion tactic.

"This plant right here with the round leaves? That's a nasturtium plant, and a nasturtium plant is what they call a trap crop. … The pest will be attracted to the nasturtium plant, and it'll stay away from your collard and your cabbage or whatever else you're growing."

How it's helping

The planting benefits of companion planting are evident from the video. Free from bugs and pesticides, your plants will be able to reach their full growth potential. But on a larger level, gardening in general has numerous benefits as well.

The act of gardening and growing plants is a positive contribution to your local ecosystem, and even the cheapest, smallest seeds can grow to make a difference.

But gardening can also have massive social and psychological benefits for humans as well. Multiple studies have shown the positive impact that gardening can have on health and how it can help your social life if you garden alongside neighbors or friends.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to hear about the companion planting method, many for the first time.

"I needed this!" a top response read.

"Thank you cause I cried [when] the bugs tore my collards up," exclaimed one user, who may be in particular need of companion planting.

"Love learning new things to put together, thanks girl," another commenter wrote thankfully.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.