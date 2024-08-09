Residents who take action by signing up have the potential to make a significant collective positive impact.

The Golden State is helping to put more gold back into the pockets of its residents with a new program that could shave 10% off electricity bills.

As detailed by Dimension Energy, Southern California Edison customers now have the option to connect their accounts to community solar projects free of charge.

Bringing solar into the energy mix is one of the best ways to reduce utility bills. Homeowners with their own panels can expect up to $1,500 in savings every year, and their property values may even increase.

Tax incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act have made the technology more accessible to many Americans, but not everyone has the ability to install their own — including renters or people working to get their homeowners associations on board.





Community solar empowers people to access low-cost clean energy without needing to own their own property, make an installation, or weigh so many pros and cons to get a break.

Secondly, solar is a type of clean energy — unlike oil, gas, and coal — as the panels don't generate any pollution when they transform sunlight into electricity. It's just collecting free energy from the sun, which is a no-brainer. Incorporating more renewable sources into an aging U.S. grid will help create a healthier future.

According to the American Lung Association's 2024 State of the Air report, six California counties (including some covered by SCE) ranked as the dirtiest places to live in regard to ozone and year-round particle pollution. Poor air quality is a contributing factor to severe health problems and outcomes, including heart attacks, strokes, and premature deaths.

Thirdly, community solar programs help keep the power on by improving grid resilience. Heat-trapping pollution from dirty fuels has also caused Earth to warm unnaturally, leading extreme weather events to become more frequent and severe. Earlier this year, record storms in California caused around $10 billion in damages, per AccuWeather.

With SCE one of the country's largest utility providers, serving an estimated 15 million people, residents who take action by signing up have the potential to make a significant collective positive impact on the future of their families and the environment.

Dimension Energy notes all SCE bundled customers are eligible to join community solar programs, which have already saved residents more than $17 million on utility bills. Exclusions include people with rooftop solar and Community Choice Aggregation participants.

