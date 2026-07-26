After the federal solar tax credit ends, Ohio offers homeowners up to 20% off home solar

"They don't have to wait to receive the credit back."

Even with the federal solar tax credit gone, Columbus homeowners looking to bring down steep electricity costs still have another path to savings.

A city-backed rebate can reduce the upfront price of a rooftop solar installation by up to 20%.

What's happening?

Residents can still join the 2026 Columbus Area Solar Co-op through the end of August, according to Columbus Underground.

The program gives people a way to learn about solar while also taking advantage of group purchasing, and a new city-funded rebate is also available on a first-come, first-served basis for as much as 20% of installation costs.

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Nearly 200 households have already enrolled in the 2026 co-op, which SUN of Ohio has been organizing in Columbus since 2020.

The effort is arriving after the federal Solar Investment Tax Credit expired at the end of 2025, the outlet said, ending a benefit that had covered up to 30% of a system's cost through a tax credit.

Mryia Williams, Ohio Program Director for SUN of Ohio, said that 15 households have already signed contracts and one installation has already been finished.

"The rebate is applied when the homeowner goes into contract, meaning they see an instant savings and unlike the previously-available tax credit, they don't have to wait to receive the credit back," she said, per Columbus Underground.

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Homeowners who want to explore potential savings can use EnergySage to get quick installation estimates and compare quotes, since going solar remains one of the best ways to lower long-term home energy costs.

Why does it matter?

For many households, the biggest obstacle to installing solar is the upfront cost. The rebate helps ease that burden just as a major federal incentive has disappeared.

According to Williams, Sustainable Columbus saw that Central Ohio residents were facing less affordable energy as rising costs collided with the loss of the federal tax credit, especially in households already carrying a high energy burden.

Rooftop solar can reduce reliance on fossil-fueled electricity during daylight hours, while home battery systems can provide backup power during outages.

What's being done?

The co-op lowers barriers in two ways: It helps residents learn about their solar choices and uses collective buying power to reduce installation prices.

Free comparison tools can help even more. Homeowners can also check EnergySage's solar map. Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is also one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. Pairing batteries with solar can give households backup power when the grid goes down while helping them make better use of the electricity they generate. Homeowners interested in that option can explore EnergySage for free information about home battery storage choices, including competitive installation estimates.

Columbus' new approach will not fully replace the old federal tax credit for everyone, but instant savings at contract signing, group-buying support, and added help for battery-backed systems could make this summer a key opportunity for households ready to cut energy costs.

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