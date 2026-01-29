Homeowners take advantage of new state law to challenge HOA's strict lawn rules: 'This looks so beautiful'

"Great job (to both you and your neighbor)!"

A Colorado homeowner made a major yard upgrade thanks to a new law restricting HOA regulations.

They shared their experience on the r/NoLawns subreddit, revealing how the process went.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They noted that they'd been in their house for 23 years "with an HOA that has always been very strict about front lawn appearance." In that stretch, the homeowner was saddled with a struggling grass patch despite four nearby sprinklers.

When Colorado made moves to encourage homeowners in HOAs to tap into water-saving landscaping, everything changed. Their HOA abided by the law, granting them approval to replace the grass patch with xeriscaping and native plants.

The homeowner went all-in, replacing struggling grass patches with water-efficient native plants like shrubs, bushes, and perennials. The change is leading to reduced water use and lower maintenance costs, as they are down to sprinkler heads in use with plans to get to none in the next year.

They revealed they have an eclectic group of plants in their reworked yard with plans to add more.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"I have Karl Foerster grass, blue star juniper, mugo pine, Mojave sage, purple veronica, dwarf butterfly bush, balloon flower, two varieties of nepeta, spirea, three varieties of agastache, some sedums and sempervivums, and blue fescue," they shared.

Also visible is that they inspired their neighbor to follow suit in their adjacent yard. Altogether a win-win for the neighborhood.

Despite the visual upgrade, HOAs often prioritize uniform aesthetics over these sorts of yard transformations. That can hinder homeowners from adopting cost-effective, eco-friendly solutions like native plant lawns.

Two aspects of the homeowner's story were refreshing. One was Colorado's proactive move to empower homeowners in HOAs to make an eco-friendly move. Another was the OP and the HOA working together to facilitate the change, instead of butting heads.

That shouldn't be taken for granted, as many homeowners have had to go to the courts to get legal moves approved by resistant HOAs. Fortunately for the OP, that was unnecessary, and as a result, they got major props from the Reddit community.

"This looks so beautiful!" a user praised. "Great job (to both you and your neighbor)!"

"Both of your yards look way better!" a Redditor assessed.

"I'm glad to see HOAs pulling their heads out of their a**** when it comes to xeriscaping and water conservation," another commenter wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.