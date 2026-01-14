Homeowner questions popular heat pump upgrades after government announces $8,000 incentive: 'Does it make sense to switch?'

After hearing about financial incentives being offered by their home state, one Colorado homeowner was interested in installing a heat pump, but wasn't certain whether it would do the job.

They turned to Reddit for advice. "CO has currently some pretty decent energy rebates," they said in their post. "Where I am, it can get extremely cold (around 0F) but only for 2-3 times a year and usually won't last more than 2 -3 days. Considering that (and the rebates) does it make sense to switch a house from traditional HVAC (forced air) to heatpump?"

Given the cost of heating and cooling — generally more than half of the energy costs in a typical home, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration — the right upgrade to your HVAC system can save you an incredible amount of money on your utility bills.

According to commenters, the original poster was on the right track.

"We're in Denver and went heat pump only with 4.5 ton Mitsubishi. No backup gas or heat strips. So far so good," said one user. "We shut off our gas service completely and save $150/year in pure connection fees. Keep that in mind when people are advising you to keep gas just for that once in awhile below zero period."

