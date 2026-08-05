Colorado Zillow listing refuses showings, says prospective buyers will need to remove home's 'occupant'

It also says the buyer will be responsible for "obtaining possession of the property upon closing."

A Zillow listing for a Colorado home has an unusual warning attached to it for potential buyers.

The house boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and…one person.

According to a screenshot of the listing, which has over 4 million views on X, buyers are responsible for removing the current occupant.

The description on this home 😱 pic.twitter.com/1cHNlaftIL — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) July 29, 2026

What happened?

In the Zillow listing, the home is described as "being sold occupied" and with "NO SHOWINGS and NO PROPERTY ACCESS for inspections or otherwise." It also says the buyer will be responsible for "obtaining possession of the property upon closing."

The listing has been active for over two months.

Tori McMechan, the woman living in the home, told local outlet 9News, "Who would buy a home sight unseen with an occupant still in it?"

McMechan said she has lived in the home since 2006 and has stayed there continuously since her husband, James McMechan, bought the property. After his death in 2010, she remained in the house.

Court records cited by 9News show the property has been tied up in a foreclosure case for more than 15 years, with the loan going into default around 2010 and at least six separate filings since then.

Though he has sold thousands of foreclosed properties, the listing agent told 9News he had never before handled one where someone was still living in the home.

Why does it matter?

The warning signs are obvious: No inspection, no access, unknown property condition, and the possibility of a lengthy fight over possession after closing.

For residents and neighbors, long-running foreclosure battles can drag on for years, delaying repairs and creating uncertainty over who is responsible for the property. When homes are left in limbo, communities can take on the strain, and valuable housing stock can deteriorate instead of being properly maintained.

What's being done?

McMechan has fought the foreclosure in court for years, 9News reported. She reportedly filed two lawsuits against the lender, arguing that the loan had changed hands without a clear paper trail showing ownership, but both were dismissed.

In 2025, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that if McMechan's claims were true, they did not provide a legal basis to stop the sale. She has said her final option may be to face formal eviction and continue the fight there.

In October 2024, the Colorado Supreme Court said tenants facing eviction may demand a jury trial under certain circumstances. McMechan is hoping that decision could help her keep the home.

"This is the last thing that my husband bought for me before he passed," McMechan told 9News.

And as for what happens if a buyer closes on the house, her answer was blunt: "They can come on in, but I'm not leaving."

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