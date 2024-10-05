Shopper shares photo of miraculous kitchen appliance find from local recycling center: 'That's an amazing score'

"Honestly probably my best freebie ever."

Thrifting is fun because you never know what you'll find. One thrifter found something cool, but it wasn't at a thrift store.

Redditors were excited by the find, too, and surprised by what the thrifter found in an unconventional place.

The thrifter posted two images of a Coleman convertible cooler in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. The first image shows the cooler closed, and the second shows it open, revealing that the cooler looks like a mini fridge on the inside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor said they found it at their local recycling center.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

The OP said, "Honestly probably my best freebie ever."

Convertible coolers have several uses, from camping to road-tripping to the beach to boating.



Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Not only can your cooler make your outing more fun with all your favorite foods for the trip, but it's also good for the environment. According to Green Cooler, coolers prevent food waste. They do this by keeping food fresh longer.

The average family can produce a lot of food waste. On average, a family wastes 325 pounds of food, costing them $1,200 annually.

A cooler can help you keep some of the food by allowing you to have the leftovers, saving you money.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Wasted food is a problem in the U.S. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2019, food retail and services and the residential sectors produced 66 million tons of wasted food, 60% of which went to landfills.

Additionally, once it reaches the landfill, the nutrients never return to the soil. When the food rots, it produces a toxic gas called methane that is 28 times more potent than the polluting gas carbon dioxide for warming the planet.

The EPA "estimates that wasted food is responsible for 58% of landfill" toxic gases released into the air.

Fellow thrifting Redditors were excited about the find.

One Redditor said, "That's an amazing score."

"Fantastic find," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.