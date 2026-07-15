Another cold-climate dog is found abandoned in the UAE, and no one comes looking

"This dog has clearly been roaming the stress for a long time."

Another cold-climate dog has reportedly been found abandoned in the United Arab Emirates, adding to growing outrage over pets being left behind in temperatures well over 110 degrees.

What happened?

In a recent Instagram post, one UAE-based animal-rescue account wrote that, "Within the last 24 hours, another cold climate dog has been found abandoned, this time in a residential area in Dubai."

The post then showed an abandoned Siberian Husky sweltering in the 45-degree Celsius (113-degree Fahrenheit) heat.

With no owner appearing to search for the animal, rescuers feared the dog had been deliberately left behind.

The advocacy group explained that "this dog has clearly been roaming the stress for a long time. So far, no missing posters have been found, and no one has come forward searching for this dog."

It added that "a dog is not a temporary commitment. They are a lifetime responsibility."

Why does it matter?

Cases like this point to a broader pattern in which people take on high-needs pets without fully planning for them, only to leave them behind when circumstances change.

That can be especially troubling for cold-climate breeds in a place like Dubai, where extreme heat can make outdoor survival far more dangerous.

Abandoned dogs with heavy coats can quickly face dehydration, injury, illness, and starvation, while rescue groups and foster networks are left scrambling to respond.

Pet abandonment is not only an animal-welfare issue but a community one. Stray animals can end up suffering in public spaces, and each new abandonment puts more pressure on already stretched rescuers, shelters, and volunteers working to keep vulnerable animals safe.

Any decision to adopt or foster, the rescue account said, should come from people who are ready for the full responsibility.

That means committing to providing a stable home and ensuring veterinary care. Anyone considering a pet should carefully research breeds before bringing one home.

A dog's coat, exercise needs, grooming demands, and climate tolerance all matter, and these factors do not disappear if someone later moves, travels, or undergoes a lifestyle change.

If you're looking for ways to help abandoned animals, fostering, adopting, donating to local rescue efforts, sharing urgent posts, and reporting abandoned or stray animals to local welfare groups can all make a meaningful difference.

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