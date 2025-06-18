Woman shares genius hack for keeping annoying bugs away from your patio this summer: 'Works like a charm'

A Floridian TikToker (@ljonthebayouuu) is helping to spread the word about an easy hack to help repel pesky bugs in your yard.

"Works like a charm," they proclaimed.

The scoop

Seasonal bugs can be a real annoyance –– or even a danger –– to anyone trying to enjoy the outdoors. A TikToker from Florida shared a genius hack for helping with local no-see-ums or any bothersome bugs.

Whether you're gardening or hosting a backyard gathering, enjoying the outdoors during the warmer months is a common activity that is often plagued by biting, or at the least, bothersome bugs.

Keeping a natural lawn or rewilding your yard by planting native species is a great way to promote biodiversity, attracting pollinators that help maintain a balanced ecosystem. However, not-so-fun friends like no-see-ums, mosquitoes, and other bugs can also thrive.

Rather than spraying them with harmful chemical pest killers that can hurt beneficial pollinators in the process, the OP shared that burning coffee is an easy and environmentally-friendly way to keep pests at bay so you can enjoy your outdoor space.

How it's helping

Annoying bugs may drive us indoors, but if we have an easy, environmentally-friendly way to enjoy the outdoors, we can participate in activities like exercise, gardening, and simple relaxation.

Spending time outdoors gardening has proven to have physical and mental health benefits, so finding a way to prevent bugs from infringing upon our outdoor wellness activities is important to maintaining our health and the health of the local ecosystem.

Traditional chemical pest control methods can be harmful to plants and pollinators that help create a balanced ecosystem and can also be harmful to humans, so it is beneficial to the environment and our health to find alternative ways to drive unwanted bugs away.

Burning coffee grounds is an easy way to repel bugs without harming the local ecosystem by using toxic chemical methods. The native bugs can do their thing without bothering you.

Coffee grounds are effective at repelling bugs because they have a strong smell that is repulsive to many bugs. You can use fresh or used coffee grounds, and burning them can be even more effective, strengthening the smell.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were amazed at the simplicity and effectiveness of the coffee-ground repellent.

"Is it just coffee grounds?" one inquired.

"I'm going to try this," declared another.

The OP responded, telling followers, "you won't be disappointed!"



