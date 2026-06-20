Roaches skip the cupboards, avoid the fridge, and nest in a poor soul's microwave

"They're in your walls. Your drains. Your light switches."

A Reddit image of cockroaches moving around inside a microwave's display panel is grossing readers out, largely because the insects appear to have made a home in the appliance itself rather than in the more obvious places people usually check in a kitchen.

What happened?

The Redditor discovered roaches in the microwave's electronic display and asked, "Any advice for cockroaches living in electronics of microwave?"

They said an earlier microwave stopped working after they tried to clear the bugs out, so they replaced it — only to find that "within days the roaches got in it."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The image shows several roaches visible behind the microwave's digital display.

The poster said the insects were "not in cupboards, on fridge or obvious bench top, just microwave."

Many commenters said the insects looked like German cockroaches, a species known to squeeze into warm, dark, enclosed spaces. One highly upvoted reply summed up the consensus, saying, "Germans bro. You have an infestation. Hire a pro ASAP."

Why does it matter?

An infestation showing up in an appliance may signal a much wider problem in the home.

Beyond being hard to remove, roaches can harm appliances, contaminate food-preparation areas, and aggravate allergy and asthma symptoms, especially in apartments and other multi-unit buildings where infestations can move from one home to another.

Shared walls, clutter, crumbs, moisture, and the many tight hiding places inside modern appliances can all help them thrive.

That is why commenters said replacing the microwave alone will not fix the issue. If roaches are already nesting elsewhere, they can simply move into the replacement appliance.

What are people saying?

Much of the response centered on the idea that the microwave was likely just the most visible part of a deeper infestation.

"They are in the new microwave right away because yes they are also in your fridge and under your counter and everywhere else," one person wrote.

Another added, "They're not just in the microwave. They're in your walls. Your drains. Your light switches. Under your cabinets."

Some replies also reflected how emotionally draining infestations can be.

"Never knew a hell as bad as a German roach infestation," one commenter wrote, while another offered a shorter verdict: "Throw it all away."

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