California water customers can get up to $3,000 to rip out grass and replace it with plants

Doing the work too early could jeopardize the rebate.

Homeowners and businesses in Coachella, a Southern California city, now have a new financial reason to swap thirsty lawns for desert-friendly landscaping.

Eligible water customers can receive up to $3,000 to remove grass and replace it with water-wise plants, turning a yard makeover into one way to reduce water use and monthly bills.

What's happening?

Under the city's Turf Removal Rebate Program, projects are reimbursed at $3 per square foot of turf removed, with payments capped at $3,000, NBC Palm Springs reported. The rebates are being offered by the Coachella Water Authority and Sanitary District, which operates the city's water treatment and distribution systems.

Eligible residential and commercial customers served by the district can use the program if they replace lawn area with water-friendly plants, but artificial turf does not qualify.

Customers are being advised not to remove any grass until their applications have been approved. After that approval, they have 120 days to finish the project.

The district said the rebate pool is limited, so applications will be processed in the order they arrive.

Why does it matter?

In a hot, dry region such as the Coachella Valley, outdoor watering can account for a large share of household water use. Traditional grass lawns can also be costly to maintain, especially during long stretches of extreme heat when irrigation demands stay high.

Replacing turf with climate-appropriate plants can help households use less water while reducing the mowing, fertilizing, and general upkeep a yard requires.

Programs like this can also help communities use local water supplies more efficiently. Even a relatively modest rebate can make a landscaping project more attainable for families or small businesses that might otherwise put off the expense.

And because the rebate applies to commercial customers as well, the program could have a visible impact beyond individual homes, potentially reshaping streetscapes and shared spaces across the city.

What can I do?

Before starting any lawn removal, Coachella water customers need to confirm that their property qualifies and secure application approval. Doing the work too early could jeopardize the rebate.

Applications can be submitted through the Resources tab at www.conservecoachella.com, according to NBC Palm Springs, and limited funding means requests are reviewed in the order they are received.

Only projects that use water-friendly plants meet the rebate requirement.

Turf replacement rebates have become an increasingly common way for cities and districts to help residents save water and offset the upfront cost of more sustainable landscaping.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.