Home maintenance expert reveals simple washer fix that could save you hundreds in repairs: 'I never knew this'

Turns out major cleaning appliances need a routine scrub, too. If you've never cleaned your washing machine, here's everything you need to know.

The scoop

Home maintenance guru Kyshawn from Weekly Home Check (@weeklyhomecheck) takes you through the deep-cleaning process step by step.

When did you first learn that the washing machine needed to be washed? Every 1-3 months, use a washing machine cleaner and run a clean or the hottest longest cycle. Washing machine hoses should be replaced about every 5 years. Remember to always leave the door open to allow the machine to completely dry. This will also help prevent mold and mildew from building up.

The video opens by telling viewers to replace washing machine hoses every five years. If it's about that time, wipe everything down with a damp towel. After checking your hoses for bulges and leaks, turn the water off and unscrew the hoses, leaving them upright to prevent spillage. Attach the new hoses and secure them tightly before slowly turning the water back on.

Make a note of the replacement in your home journal and logbook if you have one. It's a good way to keep track of home repairs and upkeep.

Next, you're ready to clean your washing machine, which should occur every one to three months. Give the soap dispenser a good scrub and use an old toothbrush or disposable cleaning brush for hard-to-reach places.

Using a water and vinegar mixture, clean the top of the drum or the inside of the rubber seal, depending on the style of your washing machine. Don't forget to wipe down the top of the machine and the control panel.

"Run your machine on self-clean or your machine's longest, hottest cycle," Kyshawn advised. "Remember to always leave the door open to allow the machine to completely dry. This will also help prevent mold and mildew from building up."

How it's helping

This is a great tip to keep your appliances at max performance while giving them a longer lifespan. Major appliances aren't cheap, so helping them last as long as possible with routine cleanings to reduce buildup, mold, and bacteria is a great way to ensure you're getting your money's worth. Sticking to an upkeep schedule can prevent costly repairs or having to replace appliances altogether.

Keeping your appliances running smoothly is also healthier and energy efficient, which helps reduce utility bills and keep the planet cooler.

Kyshawn's incorporation of natural cleaning products is another huge win for the environment. They're cheaper and contain fewer chemicals than store-bought cleaners while being just as effective, if not more. Baking soda, vinegar, lemon, and hot water are natural and inexpensive miracle workers.

Ditching fabric softeners for dryer balls, using cold water cycles, and replacing liquid detergent with powdered detergent are additional ways to save money, reduce plastic waste, and keep your machines at peak performance without harmful chemicals.

Consider transitioning to an eco-friendly washer and dryer for even more savings while reducing carbon pollution. Check out Energy Star to find the most efficient products and available rebates.

There are several other ways to turn your house into a smart home, including installing solar panels, LED light bulbs, and heat pumps for energy-saving heating and cooling.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users in the comments section shared their appreciation of Kyshawn's washing machine tip.

"I never knew this," one person marveled.

"Excellent advice, especially using natural home products," a maintenance worker applauded.

"Thanks brother for helping us and saving," another commenter wrote.

