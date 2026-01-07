Homeowner reveals simple refrigerator trick to save money on energy bills: 'I never knew this was a thing'

"I guess I have something to do this weekend now."

A homeowner recently had an eye-opening discovery after uncovering a neglected refrigerator radiator coated in a thick layer of dust — presumably straining the fridge and driving up costs to keep it running.

"Sounded totally different when it was clean," the original poster wrote, prompting a wave of reactions online about just how overlooked this simple maintenance step is.

The scoop

The post shows a startling before-and-after of a refrigerator's condenser coils completely clogged with dust. One section cleaned off shows just how thick the layer is — enough that you can't even see through it. It almost resembles the lint sheet you'd pull out of a dryer's lint trap.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP said they used a "big ol shop vac" to clear the dust away.

Other commenters suggested various cleaning hacks, like wiping down with cleaner and a rag once the dust has been sucked away. If it's greasy, you can apply degreaser, allow it to soak in and break down the goop, and gently wipe away, being careful not to bend any of the inner combs.

Experts generally recommend cleaning fridge coils every six to 12 months, especially if you have pets or live in a dusty environment. The entire process usually takes less than 10 minutes.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit is financial. Those coils are responsible for releasing heat from your fridge. When they're coated in dust, the appliance has to work harder just to keep food cold, which drives up your utility costs month after month.

Keeping coils clean helps the appliance cool more efficiently, reduces wear on the compressor, and can extend the fridge's lifespan — saving you hundreds or even thousands on repairs or replacements.

From a sustainability standpoint, reducing wasted energy means less harmful carbon pollution tied to household electricity use. Simple habits like this add up to a cooler, cleaner future for us all by cutting unnecessary power demand at home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were shocked by how dusty the fridge coils might get when ignored for long enough.

"I thought someone was half-done cementing a wall," one commenter wrote.

Another asked: "How did you clean it? Cuz now I have a project for next weekend."

A third commenter agreed, saying: "Oh, I guess I have something to do this weekend now. I never knew this was a thing."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



