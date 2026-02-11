  • Home Home

Homeowner shares video of simple hack to save on electricity bill: 'I'm impressed'

The Reddit community was very happy to see it.

by Simon Sage
One Redditor shared a video of how they cleaned the dust off their refrigerator's radiator and saved energy.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor engaged in some home cleaning with the added bonus of some significant energy savings. 

The scoop

"Cleaning the dust off my refrigerator thingy," wrote the original poster, alongside a video clip shared with the community at r/oddlysatisfying.

Cleaning the dust off my refrigerator thingy...
byu/huntegowk inoddlysatisfying

(Click here to view the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video showed them vacuuming the thick layer of dust from the radiator of their fridge. Others have vouched for the value of cleaning heating radiators as well.  

How it's helping

Dust and other material around a radiator can prevent heat from escaping. The fridge is shunting heat from the inside to the outside of the fridge, after all. This means a fridge needs to work extra-hard to keep the inside cold, since the heat output is partially blocked. That barrier on the radiator translates to a shorter life for the fridge due to a strained compressor and higher electrical bills. 

Some simple cleaning like this does more than just save a few bucks on monthly utility bills, however. The added electrical use of a dirty radiator also creates increased home energy emissions. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Gas and coal are still big parts of the electrical grid, so reducing energy use can help to bring down atmospheric pollution. Home energy contributes about 12% to global pollution, much of it driven by heating.  

What everyone's saying

The Reddit community was very happy to see the original poster clean the radiator of their fridge. 

"Damn that could have burnt your home down!" replied one user.

"I'm impressed by the dust collection you have," another commenter wrote.

"Save some cash keeping it cool now !" said another.  

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider