The Reddit community was very happy to see it.

A Redditor engaged in some home cleaning with the added bonus of some significant energy savings.

The scoop

"Cleaning the dust off my refrigerator thingy," wrote the original poster, alongside a video clip shared with the community at r/oddlysatisfying.

(Click here to view the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video showed them vacuuming the thick layer of dust from the radiator of their fridge. Others have vouched for the value of cleaning heating radiators as well.

How it's helping

Dust and other material around a radiator can prevent heat from escaping. The fridge is shunting heat from the inside to the outside of the fridge, after all. This means a fridge needs to work extra-hard to keep the inside cold, since the heat output is partially blocked. That barrier on the radiator translates to a shorter life for the fridge due to a strained compressor and higher electrical bills.

Some simple cleaning like this does more than just save a few bucks on monthly utility bills, however. The added electrical use of a dirty radiator also creates increased home energy emissions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Gas and coal are still big parts of the electrical grid, so reducing energy use can help to bring down atmospheric pollution. Home energy contributes about 12% to global pollution, much of it driven by heating.

What everyone's saying

The Reddit community was very happy to see the original poster clean the radiator of their fridge.

"Damn that could have burnt your home down!" replied one user.

"I'm impressed by the dust collection you have," another commenter wrote.

"Save some cash keeping it cool now !" said another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.