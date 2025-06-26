Home maintenance expert shares simple tips for extending life of critical home appliance: 'This is perfect'

Appliances, like all machines, eventually break and stop working correctly, potentially leading to an expensive replacement or repair. That is why tips that help extend the lifetime and functionality of your most-used appliances, such as the one outlined here, are so valuable.

The scoop

User Weekly Home Check (@weeklyhomecheck) on TikTok shared a short video showcasing the steps for washing your washer. Yes, you read that correctly.

@weeklyhomecheck Week 16: Clean Your Washing Machine 🧺✨ Yes, even your washer needs washing! Over time, detergent buildup, lint, and mildew can leave your machine less fresh—and your clothes not-so-clean. - Remove and wash the soap dispensers with warm, soapy water. - Spray and scrub with a mixture of 1 cup water, 1 cup vinegar and 1 tsp dish soap - Run a clean cycle with a washing machine cleaning tablet - Always let it air out between loads to prevent mold Remember to clean yours every 1-3 months. ♬ original sound - 🏠 Weekly Home Check

Your washing machine can also need cleaning, due to the buildup of items like detergent residue, mildew, lint, and other dirt and grime from your clothes over time. This can leave your washer less sanitary and therefore less capable of keeping your clothes fresh.

Thankfully, cleaning it is simple and easy so long as you keep it consistently and follow the process outlined in the video.

Simply remove and wash the soap dispensers from your washer and soak them in soapy water to clean them out.

If you notice any soap or residue buildup in the openings where the dispensers are located, spray and scrub them with a mixture of one cup of water, one cup of vinegar, and one teaspoon of dish soap.

Do the same thing to both the inside and top of the drum if you have a washing machine that opens from the top, using the same mixture, as well as cleaning any hard residue left on the dispensers themselves.

Finally, get a washing machine cleaner product and pour it directly over the drum before running a clean cycle to ensure the machine is clean and runs smoothly. This should be done once every one to three months, as stated in the post.

How it's helping

This top not only helps you to save money on potentially costly repairs or replacements to your washing machine if it starts to experience efficiency issues, but it also helps eliminate any odors that build up, keeping your clothes fresher for longer.

Getting into the habit of keeping your appliances clean helps reduce the risk of costly repairs. It keeps them out of landfills if they cannot be repaired, contributing to a cleaner future.

Investing in more innovative, energy-efficient appliances can also help alleviate high energy costs while reducing your carbon impact by using less electricity than standard appliance units.

What everyone's saying

Most everyone in the comments found the hack both helpful and sustainable for ensuring the longevity of your washer, using ingredients easily found throughout your home.

"Thank you! This convinced me to actually clean my washer for the first time ever," one user commented.

"This is perfect! I was trying to figure out how to clean our washer and we have the same kind! Thanks!" said another on the post.

