Home cook shares results after putting cheap pot cleaning method to the test: 'I had no idea'

A viral Instagram video posted by a home cook influencer Hillary (@telloandrose) involved only one simple ingredient that leaves your grimy pots and pans spotless.

The hack has taken Instagram users by storm as they comment praise for the OP.

The scoop

"I didn't know just baking soda would work!" wrote one commenter. Baking soda is the only ingredient needed for this hack.

Followers requested that the OP create a non-toxic pot-cleaning version. She found that baking soda works great both inside and outside the pot.

"Not only does it remove burnt food, it also gets rid of the metal marks from stove and mixing spoons," the creator wrote in the video's caption.

To try it, this creator suggests starting with your pot or pan that is already warm.

"I hold them under hot water for 30 seconds before I start," she wrote. Then, she sprinkled a generous amount of baking soda on the stains and metal marks. Next, she used a scrub brush until the stains were removed. For metal marks, the creator found it easier to use a paper towel or microfiber cloth.

The OP wrote, "If [the stain] is really caked on, you can add a cup of water to the pan and boil it with baking soda to release the stain." Then, you can scrub as the water boils.

How it's working

When it comes to cleaning products, baking soda has been dominating the toxic chemicals as a tried-and-true method for cleaning difficult stains naturally.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency explains that traditional cleaning supplies "may contain chemicals associated with eye, skin, or respiratory irritation, or other human health issues."

Alternatively, natural cleaning solutions are cheaper and keep your home toxin-free. At the same time, they work wonders for the environment.

Chemical-ridden cleaning products lead to water pollution through chemicals that can contaminate waterways when flushed down drains. They also foster air pollution, as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) contribute to harsh indoor air quality and smog formation outside. Meanwhile, bioaccumulation, which is when certain chemicals in cleaning products can build up in the food chain, can damage ecosystems vital to humans and wildlife.

What people are saying

"I had no idea it could be this easy!" said a user in the comment section. The hack has proved to be an overwhelming success among Instagram users.

Others were happy that they had yet another way they could use baking soda:

"Very clever!" a user commented. "I like using baking soda around the house, it's a nice abrasive for stubborn messes."

