Homeowner seeks advice after finding concerning note from city taped to front door: 'I'm a little worried'

Many people are opting to say farewell to traditional lawns by ditching the grass and planting low-maintenance native plants. Sometimes, however, this can cause issues with compliance with city regulations, as one homeowner recently found out.

The native-plant enthusiast shared a photo to Reddit of a letter they received from the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works that claimed their yard violated a city ordinance (Sec. 80.17), which states that grass and weeds can not be more than 7 inches tall.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP asked for advice on how to respond to the letter and included a photo of their yard, which showed a range of native plants, including violets and goldenrods. Most of the plants appeared to be under the maximum height. The OP stated, "I'm a little worried because I got the letter today and I'm already out of time."

Several commenters were outraged by this notice and urged the OP to contact the city to find out exactly what was wrong with their yard. It is easy to mistake native plants for weeds as the flowers can be similar, making it difficult for people unfamiliar with them to tell them apart. Working with officials and educating them on native plants can be a great way to engage people in understanding the benefits of traditional lawn alternatives.

Planting native plants can have a plethora of benefits. These plants are adapted to the local environment and thus don't require fertilizers, which keeps money in your pocket and reduces the time spent maintaining the garden.

Native plants also reduce the need for additional watering because they can survive on rainwater alone. This is not only great for preserving natural resources but also reduces the cost of water bills. Native plants are also pollinators and animal-friendly and can help protect against flooding, which is great for the local ecosystem.

Several commenters on the post offered the OP advice on how to approach this problem and protect their native garden. "People often mistake goldenrod for ragweed, so make sure they know the difference," one commenter posted.

Another commenter wrote, "Consider it an invite/opportunity to get them on your side."

