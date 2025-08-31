Gardener shares brilliant hack to keep pests from destroying plants: 'Gonna have to try'

Cinnamon can be used to amp up your favorite recipes, but did you know it can also be an ally in the garden?

The scoop

Phalisha Berger (@phalishaberger) shares home and garden hacks with thousands of followers on TikTok.

In one clip, they showed how you can use cinnamon in the garden to keep fungus at bay.

In the caption, they told viewers to "say goodbye to ants, fungus, and even gnats — without chemicals!"

Phalisha demonstrates the simple process of sprinkling cinnamon all around the edges of their garden beds. They even add it to the base of some plants in pots.

How it's helping

Reducing pests in your yard can help you make the most out of your garden. Growing some of your own food is a great way to reduce your environmental impact while saving money. With a small upfront investment, many gardeners can save hundreds of dollars per year on produce.

In addition to cutting your grocery bill, gardening is a healthy and active pastime. Getting out in nature and getting your hands dirty can reduce stress and increase daily activity levels. Plus, studies have shown that people who garden often have more fiber in their diet.

Fiber has been proven to have incredible health benefits, such as reducing blood sugar and cutting cholesterol, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Finding cheap and easy ways to deter pests can help you increase yields, making the most of the growing season. Cinnamon is affordable and a natural ingredient that, unlike certain pesticides, has no potential to damage ecosystems and poison water systems.

Saving money and protecting your family? There is so much to love about natural pest deterrents.

What everyone's saying

Followers on TikTok were excited to give this easy tip a try.

"Gonna have to try! Thanks for sharing," wrote one person.

Someone else shared, "Cinnamon saved my garden in March when the ants started infesting all my new garden beds. Only the tiniest sprinkle, and they moved out in 24-48 hours."

Another person shared an ingredient they have found useful. "Good to know; you also can use paprika for bugs too."

