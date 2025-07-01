Expert gardener shares ancient hack for free, nutrient-rich soil: 'Love this method'

A clever gardener turned heads on Instagram with a tried-and-true method that makes store-bought soil amendments and chemical fertilizers unnecessary.

The scoop

In a Reel, Jacques Lyakov (@jacquesinthegarden) shared how he recycled his leftover spring crops — mizuna, turnip, and radish — directly into his raised garden bed instead of tossing them into the compost pile.

"Rather than compost it, I decided to mulch it in place," he wrote in the caption. "This ensures that my young bed … [doesn't lose] any of its nutrients."

To do this, he just cut down unused or finished plants and let them decompose right where they grew. This not only returns valuable nutrients to the soil but also gives helpful garden critters such as pill bugs something else to chew on, sparing your living plants in the process.

According to the post, the breakdown process creates "a bio-available fertilizer" for emerging crops.

How it's helping

The chop-and-drop technique saves time and money by eliminating the need for bagged mulch or synthetic fertilizer. It turns garden "waste" into garden "wealth" with almost no effort.

Plus, it mimics natural forest floor systems, where fallen leaves and plants decompose and feed the next generation of growth.

Environmentally, it's a win too. By recycling organic matter on-site, gardeners reduce the need for off-site composting, which cuts transportation pollution and the use of commercial products. It also supports a healthier garden ecosystem by feeding microbes and insects that boost long-term soil fertility.

Tips such as this make gardening more fruitful. This isn't just good for your plants; it's great for your body and mind, too.

Research shows that people who garden tend to eat more fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, which support heart and gut health. It's also a proven stress reliever, helping to reduce anxiety and improve mental well-being by encouraging time outdoors and fostering a sense of purpose.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners in the comments were quick to show their support.

"That's a great idea. I've chopped and dropped my cosmos around my perennials in prep for winter," one said.

"Love this method. I'll have to try it," another wrote.

Whether you're a backyard farmer or just growing tomatoes on a balcony, this low-effort, high-reward method proves that Mother Nature knows best.

